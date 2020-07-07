STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Wrong number gives COVID-19 positive result for three volunteers in Andhra's Anantapur

In an unusual case, three of seven volunteers in Tadipatri who enrolled for Covid-19 testing but did not undergo tests, were informed that they were infected.

Published: 07th July 2020 07:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2020 07:42 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: In an unusual case, three of seven volunteers in Tadipatri who enrolled for COVID-19 testing but did not undergo tests, were informed that they were infected. Much to their surprise, the staff of a ward secretariat received messages on their phones, which said that while three of them had tested positive, the remaining were healthy. According to officials, health secretary of Tadipatri’s 16th ward secretariat Susheela was asked, last month, to enrol at least seven persons who wanted to get tested, and submit their phone and Aadhaar numbers. She complied and submitted details of the seven ward secretariat staff to the local community health centre. 

On the assigned day (June 1), though the staff went to the scheduled location, no tests were performed on them. Susheela was reportedly told by officials concerned that the scheduled time for conducting the tests was over and that they cannot take anymore samples. The volunteers received the messages regarding their results five days later, on June 6. 

One of the seven ward volunteers, Bhanu Teja, said he got a message stating that his test results came negative. “No official collected swab samples from us. We only gave our details to the health secretary,” he added. The health department clarified in a tweet that SMSes regarding results were sent to numbers given by people seeking to undergo COVID tests. “If they give a wrong number or someone else’s number, then the message will go to that number. The AP government has been sending test results by SMSes to reduce panic among people about their test results,’’ it said. 

The response came after opposition leader N Chandrababu Naidu alleged that the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government had been cheating not only people, but also the Centre regarding the COVID figures right from the beginning. “People who did not even give their samples have received SMSes declaring if they are positive or negative for the coronavirus. Shocked to learn that a government can stoop to such a level to cover its failures. ‘One Million COVID tests’ narrative woven by the AP government is either a sham or a scam. I request the Centre to look into this immediately and expose the criminal motive...’’ he tweeted.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
worng number coivd test result ANdhra Pradesh covid testing COVID 19 coronavirus
India Matters
(Photo | Express Illustrations)
H1-B visa suspension to have Rs 1,200 crore impact on Indian IT firms: Crisil
With cases on the rise, residents queue up in large numbers outside a clinic in Bengaluru, on Monday | Nagaraja Gadekal
Community spread has begun, it’s time to admit and educate people: Experts
A crowded Amma canteen at Zone 4 Tondiarpet | Express
Amma Canteens to be next Koyambedu as Chennai unlocks?
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
'Unlock 1.0' sees 60 per cent of all COVID-19 deaths in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MS Dhoni (Photo | AP)
'Man whose composure, patience continues to inspire': MS Dhoni turns 39
4.4 lakh patients have recovered till date taking India’s recovery rate to 61.13 per cent
Gallery
A man who returned from Riyadh on July 3rd is sitting on the steps of a shop in Pathanamthitta surrounded by police officers who've arrived to take him for violating quarantine rules of state. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala cops, healthcare workers chase down Gulf-returnee for violating quarantine rules on 3rd day of arrival
Surviving the fear of premature conclusion due to the coronavirus pandemic, top European leagues are slowly nearing conclusion despite running behind the usual timeline. The summer transfer window also got delayed in the process but governing bodies seem to have figured out how 'business' will happen prior to 2020-21. TNIE explains how things will happen in the virus-struck European transfer market. (Twitter Photo)
Summer Transfer Window 2020 explained: How will signings happen as pandemic-hit season concludes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp