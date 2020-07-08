STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chandrababu Naidu condemns demolition of ‘houses’ in Kuppam

The victims told Naidu that they were facing problems with the demolitions.

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu (File Photo | EPS)

VIJAYAWADA: Asserting that it was only after the TDP came to power that pucca houses were built for the poor families in the State, Leader of the Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday accused the ruling YSRC leaders of making empty promises to betray people. Condemning the demolition of foundations laid for the houses of poor beneficiaries in Kuppam constituency, Naidu demanded that the government reconstruct the houses and hand over the same to the beneficiaries.

The government should explain why the poor people’s houses were demolished in Kuppam Assembly segment, he said. Addressing the victims, who staged a protest in front of the Kuppam MRO office, online, Naidu said the TDP was waging a war against corruption in house sites distribution and related land acquisition by the YSRC government.

“As a responsible Opposition, the TDP is fighting for house sites for the poor,” he said. “Under the TDP rule, construction of 10 lakh houses was completed during 2014-19. The YSRC cancelled construction of 4.37 lakh houses as soon as they came to power,” he alleged. “The TDP government gave house sites of nearly 2.5 cents to 3 cents, but now the YSRC has reduced the size to just 1 cent. The TDP government, besides increasing the house area from 400 sft to 750 sft, had also provided financial assistance for repairs of poor families’ houses,” he said. Naidu asked the revenue officials how the pattas given to the beneficiaries by the previous government were cancelled.

He did not accept the explanation that new house sites would be given to the poor beneficiaries at the same place where their under-construction houses were demolished. The victims told Naidu that they were facing problems with the demolitions.

