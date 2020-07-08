Covid testing hit as technicians test positive

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: As one of the VRDL technicians working at the Ongole Government General Hospital (GGH) tested positive for coronavirus, the district authorities were not able to release Covid-19 bulletin on Sunday. It may be mentioned that Microbiology Lab HoD was on sick leave. Two house surgeons and two staff nurses of GGH, who tested positive, are undergoing treatment in the same hospital. One lab technician from Markapur also tested positive and he is undergoing treatment at the GGH. There are 25 lab technicians working in three shifts at the GGH and 30 are working in labs at Markapur, Chirala and Kandukur. With lab technicians testing positive, the Covid-19 testing was affected at labs in Ongole and Markapur.