More than 1,300 COVID-19 patients discharged in Andhra as state sees 1,062 fresh cases

VIJAYAWADA: With a staggering 1,332 COVID-19 patients getting discharged from hospitals across Andhra Pradesh in the past 24 hours, the total number of discharged persons is now more than the active cases in the state.

This has taken the cumulative number of discharged persons to 11,101 and brought the number of active cases down to 10,894.

Meanwhile, the state has witnessed a spike in cases over the past one week with more than 1,000 in the last two days itself. According to the media bulletin released by the State Command Control Centre another 1,062 positive cases were recorded in the past 24 hours.

This includes 1,051 from people within AP, nine from other states and two foreign returnees. The cumulative positive cases stand at 22,259 in the state. Twelve patients succumbed to the virus taking the total number of deaths to 264.

A total of 27,643 samples were tested in the past 24 hours ending Wednesday 9 am and the cumulative number of tests conducted in the state is more than 10.77 lakh.