STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

More than 1,300 COVID-19 patients discharged in Andhra as state sees 1,062 fresh cases

Twelve patients succumbed to the virus taking the total number of deaths to 264

Published: 08th July 2020 02:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2020 02:20 PM   |  A+A-

Residents enter a containment zone in Vizag on Wednesday (Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)

Residents enter a containment zone in Vizag (Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With a staggering 1,332 COVID-19 patients getting discharged from hospitals across Andhra Pradesh in the past 24 hours, the total number of discharged persons is now more than the active cases in the state.

This has taken the cumulative number of discharged persons to 11,101 and brought the number of active cases down to 10,894.

Meanwhile, the state has witnessed a spike in cases over the past one week with more than 1,000 in the last two days itself. According to the media bulletin released by the State Command Control Centre another 1,062 positive cases were recorded in the past 24 hours.

This includes 1,051 from people within AP, nine from other states and two foreign returnees. The cumulative positive cases stand at 22,259 in the state. Twelve patients succumbed to the virus taking the total number of deaths to 264.

A total of 27,643 samples were tested in the past 24 hours ending Wednesday 9 am and the cumulative number of tests conducted in the state is more than 10.77 lakh.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID-19 Coronavirus Andhra COVID-19 cases
India Matters
(Photo | Express Illustrations)
H1-B visa suspension to have Rs 1,200 crore impact on Indian IT firms: Crisil
With cases on the rise, residents queue up in large numbers outside a clinic in Bengaluru, on Monday | Nagaraja Gadekal
Community spread has begun, it’s time to admit and educate people: Experts
A crowded Amma canteen at Zone 4 Tondiarpet | Express
Amma Canteens to be next Koyambedu as Chennai unlocks?
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
'Unlock 1.0' sees 60 per cent of all COVID-19 deaths in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A new COVID Care Centre set up in Tumakuru. (Photo| EPS)
Inside India's largest COVID-19 care centre which has 10,100 beds
MS Dhoni (Photo | AP)
'Man whose composure, patience continues to inspire': MS Dhoni turns 39
Gallery
A man who returned from Riyadh on July 3rd is sitting on the steps of a shop in Pathanamthitta surrounded by police officers who've arrived to take him for violating quarantine rules of state. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala cops, healthcare workers chase down Gulf-returnee for violating quarantine rules on 3rd day of arrival
Surviving the fear of premature conclusion due to the coronavirus pandemic, top European leagues are slowly nearing conclusion despite running behind the usual timeline. The summer transfer window also got delayed in the process but governing bodies seem to have figured out how 'business' will happen prior to 2020-21. TNIE explains how things will happen in the virus-struck European transfer market. (Twitter Photo)
Summer Transfer Window 2020 explained: How will signings happen as pandemic-hit season concludes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp