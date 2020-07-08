Stock enough sand in next 10-15 days: CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the officials concerned to stock the needed quantity of sand in the next 10-15 days, as the rains would make it difficult for mining in the coming days. At the same time, he wanted them to ensure quality of the sand. Addressing district collectors during the Spandana video conference here on Tuesday, said, “Hereafter, I don’t want to hear the word — sand shortage. I don’t know what collectors and joint collectors are going to do, but I don’t want sand shortage anywhere.”

On MGNREGS, he said in April, May and June, the State could provide work to 43 lakh families with a labour component of `4,117 crore. He lauded officials for conducting over 10 lakh Covid tests. The testing capacity per day has increased to 22,000- 25,000, which is a good development, he said. Stating that there is no other option but to learn to live with Covid until the vaccine comes out, Jagan stressed that people should follow the guidelines and take all precautions.