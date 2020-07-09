13 more die of COVID-19 in Andhra as state sees biggest spike with 1,555 cases in 24 hours

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh recorded its highest single day tally of COVID-19 cases with 1,555 persons, including those from other states and foreign returnees, testing positive for the virus. This pushed the total number of cases to 23,814 and with 13 more persons succumbing to the virus, the toll now stands at 277.

According to the media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room on Thursday, a total of 1,500 from within the state, 53 from other states and two from other countries tested positive in the past 24 hours ending Thursday 9 am.

Four of the 13 districts recorded more than 200 cases in a single day. Among them, Chittoor topped the list with 236 cases followed by Guntur (228), Visakhapatnam (208) and Srikakulam (206). With the fresh cases, the cumulative cases in Chittoor stand at 2,001 making it the sixth district to breach the 2,000 mark.

Krishna and Kadapa districts recorded more than 100 cases. With 127 fresh cases, the cumulative cases in Krishna district crossed the 2,000 mark. The total number of cases in the district now stands at 2,095.

Visakhapatnam recorded 208 cases and with this, the cumulative cases in the district now stand at 1,191. Nine districts out of the 13 now have more than 1,000 cases.

Meanwhile, 904 persons got discharged from hospitals taking the total number of discharged persons to 12,154. The active cases now stand at 11,383.

Three deaths each were reported from Kurnool and Guntur districts, two each from Anantapur and Prakasam districts and one each from Krishna, West Godavari and Chittoor districts.