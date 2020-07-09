Andhra government clears proposals to acquire land for 3 projects

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: THE State government has given its nod for acquisition of land for three irrigation projects in Prakasam district. Special Chief Secretary Adityanath Das recently cleared the land acquisition proposals for the three projects, including 75.37 acres in Ravulakollu and 17.86 acres in Chennipadu villages under the Paleru reservoir project. The proposal for acquisition of 11.21 acres of land in P Gudipadu village under the Korisapadu lift i r r i g a t i o n scheme was also cleared.

The government also cleared the proposal for acquisition of 57.04 acres of land in Anamanamuru village under the Gundlakamma reservoir project. The government has fixed the price at Rs 10 lakh per acre for Paleru project, Rs 12 lakh per acre for Korisapadu lift irrigation scheme and Rs 14 lakh per acre for Gundlakamma reservoir.