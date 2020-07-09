Another arrested in RTC job racket, Rs 15.5 lakh seized

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Police arrested another accused in the RTC job racket and recovered Rs 15.5 lakh from him on Wednesday. Based on complaints lodged by several unemployed youths, the Commissioner’s Task Force (CTF) arrested an RTC bus driver and prime accused Vaddana Ravi Kumar on June 15. About Rs 1 crore was allegedly collected from the jobless youths as part of the racket.

The second accused was identified as Veeranki Brahma Rao (29) of Kodali village in Ghantasala mandal. The duo promised jobs of supervisor and junior assistant in RTC depots in East Godavari, West Godavari and Krishna districts and collected Rs 2 to Rs 5 lakh from around 70 unemployed youths. When some candidates demanded jobs, the duo gave them fake identity cards, police said.