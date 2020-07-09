CM Jagan Mohan Reddy clears Rs 1,150 crore dues kept pending by TDP government

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday cleared Rs 1,150 crore-worth ‘zero interest subsidy’ dues of the previous TDP government, benefiting 57 lakh farmers in the State. He also cleared dues of Rs 88 crore kept pending by the previous government to 36,000 sugarcane growers. The Chief Minister laid the foundation stone of farm mechanisation training centres in Nyra of Srikakulam, Tangadancha of Kurnool and Samalkot of East Godavari district to be constructed at the cost of Rs 42 crore, where 1,500 farmers will be trained a year.

Interacting with the farmers across the State through video conference on the occasion of Farmers’ Day, commemorating the birth anniversary of former chief minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy, Jagan reiterated that farmers would always remain the top priority of his government. “If there is anyone who left an indelible mark in the hearts of the farmers, it is YS Rajasekhara Reddy. As soon as became Chief Minister in 2004, the very first file he signed was one related to waiving Rs 1,200 crore power dues of farmers. YSR also announced 9-hour free power to farmers,” he said and added even today, each farmer stands to benefit an average Rs 50,000 per year, thanks to the free power scheme.

“The pending dues clearly show the neglect of the previous government and by clearing them, we proved our accountability. The amount will be directly credited to the accounts of farmers in the next four days,” he explained. Here after, zero interest loan subsidy for Kharif will be paid in October and Rabi in March. The amount will be directly credited to the accounts of farmers and it is being done for the first time to ensure transparency, the Chief Minister asserted.

“From today, to help the farmers in farm mechanisation, in all 10,6431 Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs), Rs 1,572 crore worth farm mechanical equipment will be available and their services can be availed at economical prices,” he said and added on saturation basis, artificial insemination programme for 50 lakh live stock is being implemented from Wednesday. “To ensure that fishermen from the State do not have to migrate to other places for work, eight fishing harbours and four fish landing centres are being set up at the cost of Rs 2,800 crore. Already MoU for Juvvaladinne Fishing Harbour has been signed with NABARD and now MoUs for development of fishing harbours at Nizampatnam, Machilipatnam and Uppada is being entered. The cost of the four projects is Rs 1300 crore,” he informed.

The Chief Minister also listed the various measures taken for the development of agriculture and allied sectors in the last 13 months. “We have provided Rs 13,500 to each farmer under Rythu Bharosa and for two years, we spent Rs 10,641 crore, announced MSP for crops, cleared Rs 8,655 crore agriculture power dues kept pending by the previous government, cleared Rs 960 crore dues of paddy procurement, Rs 384 crore dues of seed procurement, Rs 122 crore corp insurance premium dues, which enabled us to provide Rs 596 insurance amount to farmers,” he explained. Stating that they are spending Rs 1,700 crore for feeder infrastructure to ensure free quality power to farmers for 9 hours during day time by next Rabi, Jagan said for the first time in the country, the government was paying the entire crop insurance premium.

In spite of Rs 700 crore financial burden per year, aqua farmers are being provided power at Rs 1.5 per unit. He said to help farmers during COVID crisis, the government procured 8.25 lakh tonnes of various crops spending Rs 2,753 crore. Agriculture Minister K Kannababu, Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney and other officials were present.

Rs 190 cr worth works at IIIT

Jagan inaugurated and laid foundation stones for Rs 190 crore worth development works in IIIT RK Valley at Idupulapaya in Kadapa. Jagan unveiled a statue of YSR at IIIT RK Valley campus. Later, he inaugurated the new academic complex constructed at a cost of Rs 139.83 crore. The CM laid the stone for the computer centre, to be constructed with Rs 10.10 crore. It will be executed by the AP Police Housing Corporation Limited. He also laid the stone for an auditorium on the campus, to be constructed with Rs 40 crore. It will have a seating capacity of 1,700. A 3 MW solar power plant, which is estimated to save Rs 1.51 crore to the campus a year, was also inaugurated.