Density grew around LGPI in past 15 years: HPC

VISAKHAPATNAM: THE High-Powered Committee, which indicted LG Polymers management for its failure to ensure safety in its report submitted to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, on Wednesday asked the State government to allot land in any industrial estate as per rules, since the land allotted to the plant was in a thickly populated area. Residential density around the north and north west direction of the chemical plant developed in the past 15 years. As per the masterplan of Visakhapatnam, approved vide GO No 345 of the MA&UD department on June 30, 2006, the existing land of the plant was earmarked as a general industrial zone and, the surrounding lands were earmarked as residential land.

Accordingly, residential buildings camp up over the years. The present industrial land (LG Polymers) may be used for either green or white category industry, subject to the outcome of environment clearances. The HPC said every industrial estate should be provided with a buffer zone. Under no circumstance should the buffer zone be utilised/diverted for any purpose, it said. In case this is not feasible, the committee stated conversion of the land for residential purpose/commercial purpose may be examined. It stated the revenue department may be asked to examine the aspect of ceiling surplus land.

In view of the gas leak, basing on the safety considerations, environmental aspects and, the feedback received from the public and other stakeholders, the committee suggested the government to relocate the hazardous plant from its present location and away from human habitation, preferably in notified industrial estates. It was in 1961 that Sri Rama Mills set up a unit at RR Venkatapuram village to manufacture alcohol from molasses. It started operations and obtained a factory license in 1967.

Subsequently, it was taken over by LG Group in 1997, which changed the name to LG Polymers India Pvt Ltd. The committee said the chemical plant may be asked to continue the staff employed in the white or green category industry at the same location or may be asked to provide employment at the new location. The present unit is located in an extent of 213 acres.