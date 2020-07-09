STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Density grew around LGPI in past 15 years: HPC

Residential density around the north and north west direction of the chemical plant developed in the past 15 years.

Published: 09th July 2020 10:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2020 10:02 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: THE High-Powered Committee, which indicted LG Polymers management for its failure to ensure safety in its report submitted to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, on Wednesday asked the State government to allot land in any industrial estate as per rules, since the land allotted to the plant was in a thickly populated area. Residential density around the north and north west direction of the chemical plant developed in the past 15 years. As per the masterplan of Visakhapatnam, approved vide GO No 345 of the MA&UD department on June 30, 2006, the existing land of the plant was earmarked as a general industrial zone and, the surrounding lands were earmarked as residential land.

Accordingly, residential buildings camp up over the years. The present industrial land (LG Polymers) may be used for either green or white category industry, subject to the outcome of environment clearances. The HPC said every industrial estate should be provided with a buffer zone. Under no circumstance should the buffer zone be utilised/diverted for any purpose, it said. In case this is not feasible, the committee stated conversion of the land for residential purpose/commercial purpose may be examined. It stated the revenue department may be asked to examine the aspect of ceiling surplus land.

In view of the gas leak, basing on the safety considerations, environmental aspects and, the feedback received from the public and other stakeholders, the committee suggested the government to relocate the hazardous plant from its present location and away from human habitation, preferably in notified industrial estates. It was in 1961 that Sri Rama Mills set up a unit at RR Venkatapuram village to manufacture alcohol from molasses. It started operations and obtained a factory license in 1967.

Subsequently, it was taken over by LG Group in 1997, which changed the name to LG Polymers India Pvt Ltd. The committee said the chemical plant may be asked to continue the staff employed in the white or green category industry at the same location or may be asked to provide employment at the new location. The present unit is located in an extent of 213 acres.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
LG Polymers
India Matters
Health workers collect swab samples for COVID-19 testing at a containment zone in Patiala Wednesday July 8 2020. (Photo | PTI)
50,000 more doctors needed to reduce COVID-19 deaths: Dr Devi Shetty
Coronavirus cannot survive temperatures above 70°C, so by making the filter temperature far hotter, researchers said they were able to kill the virus instantly. (Photo | www.webmd.com)
Researchers claim their air filter ‘catches and kills’ coronavirus instantly
For representational purposes
Clinical trials for Ayurvedic medicine for Covid-19 to be initiated in India, US
Delhi AIIMS (File photo | EPS)
AIIMS: Bodies swapped, Covid victim cremated by another family

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump always had a xenophobic narrative: Graduates criticize US international students policy
A medic during collection of samples for COVID-19 diagnosis via rapid-antigen testing.(Photo | PTI)
Encouraging fall in Chennai's COVID-19 positivity rate, but can the trend hold?
Gallery
A man who returned from Riyadh on July 3rd is sitting on the steps of a shop in Pathanamthitta surrounded by police officers who've arrived to take him for violating quarantine rules of state. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala cops, healthcare workers chase down Gulf-returnee for violating quarantine rules on 3rd day of arrival
Surviving the fear of premature conclusion due to the coronavirus pandemic, top European leagues are slowly nearing conclusion despite running behind the usual timeline. The summer transfer window also got delayed in the process but governing bodies seem to have figured out how 'business' will happen prior to 2020-21. TNIE explains how things will happen in the virus-struck European transfer market. (Twitter Photo)
Summer Transfer Window 2020 explained: How will signings happen as pandemic-hit season concludes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp