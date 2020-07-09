Government dividing farmers on caste lines, says Chandrababu Naidu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Accusing the State government of cheating farming on all fronts, TDP supremo and Leader of the Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu has said the government has no moral right to celebrate ‘Rythu Dinotsavam’. Instead, it should observe ‘farmers’ betrayal day’ because of its utter negligence towards agriculture sector, he said. Addressing senior party leaders, he said Rythu Bharosa was not a new scheme, but another name for the T D P ’ s A n n a d a t a Sukhibhava. Accusing Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy of dividing the farmers along community lines, Naidu alleged in the name of caste, 13 lakh tenant farmers were not given Rythu Bharosa. Under former TDP government, 11 per cent growth rate was recorded in agriculture sector, which was brought down to a single digit growth now, he said.