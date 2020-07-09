Labs resume work after 2-day gap

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: THE virus research and diagnostic laboratory (VRDL) in the district resumed functioning on Wednesday, two days after a technician tested positive for the virus. TrueNat labs in Chirala, Markapur and Kandukur are began operations. Meanwhile, 86 people tested positive for the virus in the last two days, according to data by district officials. A majority of the new cases were recorded from Paamuru, Ongole, Markapur, Kandukur, Turpu, Gangavaram and Chirala. With this, the overall infections in the district rose to 1100.