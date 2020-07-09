Reallocation of CMO subjects creates ripples in bureaucracy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a significant development, the State government on Wednesday reallocated key subjects, that were being handled by Advisors to the Chief Minister, to three IAS officers in the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO). The move leaves Ajeya Kallam, Principal Advisor to the CM, and Dr PV Ramesh, Additional Chief Secretary to the CM, without specific subjects.

While Dr PV Ramesh earlier dealt with Education and Medical and Health, Ajeya Kallam looked after Finance, Revenue and many more departments. Another advisor J Murali was earlier allocated animal husbandry, dairy, fisheries, cooperation, marketing and culture. Dr PV Ramesh is also helping in COVID-19 management.

As per the Government Order, the various subjects have been reallocated to Praveen Prakash, Principal Secretary to CM, Solomon Arokia Raj, Secretary to the CM, and K Dhananjaya Reddy, Additional Secretary to the CM. The order sent ripples across the bureaucracy with speculation that the senior advisors might have fallen out of favour. However, a senior source in the CMO told TNIE that Ajeya Kallam and PV Ramesh continue to enjoy the confidence of the CM and the move was more technical than anything else. Kallam commands the respect of the bureaucracy, given his wide experience and spotless career.

Sources said the Chief Minister had appointed the retired bureaucrats as advisors to utilise their experience and expertise in the initial days of his government. With Jagan now getting a grip of the administration, it appears that he may want to utilise their services elsewhere. Sources said one of them was offered the Chief Information Commissioner’s post, but he was reluctant and the same then went to retired bureaucrat Ramesh Kumar.