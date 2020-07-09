STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Reallocation of CMO subjects creates ripples in bureaucracy

Sources said the Chief Minister had appointed the retired bureaucrats as advisors to utilise their experience and expertise in the initial days of his government.

Published: 09th July 2020 08:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2020 08:33 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a significant development, the State government on Wednesday reallocated key subjects, that were being handled by Advisors to the Chief Minister, to three IAS officers in the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO). The move leaves Ajeya Kallam, Principal Advisor to the CM, and Dr PV Ramesh, Additional Chief Secretary to the CM, without specific subjects.

While Dr PV Ramesh earlier dealt with Education and Medical and Health, Ajeya Kallam looked after Finance, Revenue and many more departments. Another advisor J Murali was earlier allocated animal husbandry, dairy, fisheries, cooperation, marketing and culture. Dr PV Ramesh is also helping in COVID-19 management.

As per the Government Order, the various subjects have been reallocated to Praveen Prakash, Principal Secretary to CM, Solomon Arokia Raj, Secretary to the CM, and K Dhananjaya Reddy, Additional Secretary to the CM. The order sent ripples across the bureaucracy with speculation that the senior advisors might have fallen out of favour. However, a senior source in the CMO told TNIE that Ajeya Kallam and PV Ramesh continue to enjoy the confidence of the CM and the move was more technical than anything else. Kallam commands the respect of the bureaucracy, given his wide experience and spotless career.

Sources said the Chief Minister had appointed the retired bureaucrats as advisors to utilise their experience and expertise in the initial days of his government. With Jagan now getting a grip of the administration, it appears that he may want to utilise their services elsewhere. Sources said one of them was offered the Chief Information Commissioner’s post, but he was reluctant and the same then went to retired bureaucrat Ramesh Kumar.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
CMO
India Matters
Health workers collect swab samples for COVID-19 testing at a containment zone in Patiala Wednesday July 8 2020. (Photo | PTI)
50,000 more doctors needed to reduce COVID-19 deaths: Dr Devi Shetty
Coronavirus cannot survive temperatures above 70°C, so by making the filter temperature far hotter, researchers said they were able to kill the virus instantly. (Photo | www.webmd.com)
Researchers claim their air filter ‘catches and kills’ coronavirus instantly
For representational purposes
Clinical trials for Ayurvedic medicine for Covid-19 to be initiated in India, US
Delhi AIIMS (File photo | EPS)
AIIMS: Bodies swapped, Covid victim cremated by another family

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump always had a xenophobic narrative: Graduates criticize US international students policy
A medic during collection of samples for COVID-19 diagnosis via rapid-antigen testing.(Photo | PTI)
Encouraging fall in Chennai's COVID-19 positivity rate, but can the trend hold?
Gallery
A man who returned from Riyadh on July 3rd is sitting on the steps of a shop in Pathanamthitta surrounded by police officers who've arrived to take him for violating quarantine rules of state. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala cops, healthcare workers chase down Gulf-returnee for violating quarantine rules on 3rd day of arrival
Surviving the fear of premature conclusion due to the coronavirus pandemic, top European leagues are slowly nearing conclusion despite running behind the usual timeline. The summer transfer window also got delayed in the process but governing bodies seem to have figured out how 'business' will happen prior to 2020-21. TNIE explains how things will happen in the virus-struck European transfer market. (Twitter Photo)
Summer Transfer Window 2020 explained: How will signings happen as pandemic-hit season concludes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp