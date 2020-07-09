STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rich tributes: Jagan Mohan Reddy releases Naalo...Naatho...YSR penned by Vijayamma

It contains how he inspired many, how his smile was a reflection of inner peace, his leadership and vision.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and his family members paying tributes to YS Rajasekhara Reddy on latter’s 71st birth anniversary at YSR Ghat at Idupulapaya in Kadapa on Wednesday I EXPRESS

By Express News Service

KADAPA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday released a book on his father and former chief minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy, penned by his mother YS Vijayalakshmi, at YSR Ghat in Idupulapaya, on the departed leader’s 71st birth anniversary. Naalo...Naatho...YSR (Within me...With me, YSR) is a first person account of the life and times of YSR. Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said the book has “some facts about my father that the world doesn’t know.”

“We all know YSR as a great man. My mother who saw a husband, a father and a great personality in her journey with him shared her thoughts in the book,” Jagan said. An emotional Vijayalakshmi said she wrote the book remembering her husband and his good deeds. “He was a great man and valued his word above everything. His life and deeds are an inspiration to many and he used to say his life is an open book and his life is closely tied to the people of the State,” she recalled. She explained that the book is a compilation of her memories of her husband, his role as a husband, father, friend and leader.

It contains how he inspired many, how his smile was a reflection of inner peace, his leadership and vision. “My children and myself have learnt a lot from him and even today, my children remember his teachings and get inspired. His life is an inspiration to many,” she said. YS Sharmila described the book as heart-touching. “It has shown my father in a new light. She unveiled him from the angle only she could have seen. At the time I was reading the book, I felt like I was going through an emotional journey with both of them. It takes courage to tell the truth,” she said. Sharmila hoped that people would get inspired by reading the book.

