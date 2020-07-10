76 tribals fall ill in Vizag Agency village after consuming ‘stale’ meat, six seruous

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: As many as 76 tribal people, including children, fell ill due to food poisoning in Visakhapatnam Agency. Six of them are reportedly in a serious condition. According to reports, members of 22 tribal families from Gaduturu in Malakapalem Panchayat in G Madugula mandal in the district fell sick after consuming meat of a dead cow. As soon as they consumed the meat, they developed vomiting and diarrhoea on Wednesday night.

Following receipt of information, Deputy tahsildar of G Madugula Appala Swamy reached the village and shifted the victims to a local hospital. As condition of eight of them turned critical, they were shifted to Paderu Area Hospital. Of the eight, two are out of danger, officials said.

Paderu MLA K Bhagyalakshmi visited the hospital and enquired about the health condition of the victims. She asked the officials to provide better medical care to the victims. Paderu medical officer Leela Prasad, tahsildar Chiranjeevi, MPDO Venkanna and other officials supervised the relief operations. Paderu police led by Circle Inspector GD Babu distributed bread and milk to the victims.

ITDA project officer S Venkateswar also visited the hospital and enquired about the condition of the victims. He advised them not to consume stale meat. Venkateswar said if the meat of dead animals is consumed, diarrhoea and other problems will crop up. He directed the hospital staff to provide nutritious food to the victims.

Later, speaking to mediapersons, the ITDA project officer said the sick villagers of Magatapalem are recovering and they are likely to be discharged by Friday. The panchayat officials were asked to chlorinate drinking water sources in the village. A three-day medical camp will be conducted at the village, Venkateswar said.Panchayat sanitation staff have taken up cleaning works in the village.