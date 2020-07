By Express News Service

GUNTUR: All India Lawyers Union (AILU) general secretary Narra Srinivasa Rao thanked Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for sanctioning Rs 25 crore to advocates out of the Rs 100 crore corpus set up for the welfare of lawyers.

He stated that the government released Rs 5 crore towards stipend for junior lawyers under YSR Law Nestham. He praised the YSRC government for coming to the rescue of lawyers who are facing difficulties during the coronavirus pandemic.