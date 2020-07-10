APERC reserves order on true-up charges petitions

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: THE Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC) has reserved its order in the matter of the petition filed by the power distribution companies (discoms) - APSPDCL and APEPDCL - claiming true-up charges.

“We have heard P Shiva Rao, learned standing counsel for the petitioners, M Venugopala Rao, R Shiva Kumar representing Federation of Andhra Pradesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FAPCCI) and B Tulasi Das, and learned objectors at the web hearing. Orders are reserved,” the proceedings of the hearing held on Wednesday stated.

The hearing on the trueup charges has begun last year as the beleaguered discoms sought approval of true-up charges for the financial year 2014-15 for retail supply business to the tune of Rs 861crore. Stating reasons such as deviation in the quantum of power procurement, variation in the approved power purchase costs and actual costs and others claimed a total of over Rs 19,600 crore to be collected as true-up for retail supply business.