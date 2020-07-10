STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
APSRTC likely to launch ‘Pratham’ mobile app on July 20

The APSRTC resumed its intrastate operations without bus conductors from May 21 and passengers were advised to reserve their tickets for all the services online.

Maintaining social distance, passengers travel in an APSRTC bus in Vijayawada on Thursday | Prasant Madugula

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) is likely to launch ‘Pratham’, a first-of-its-kind mobile application, on July 20 to encourage cashless transactions among passengers during Covid-19 pandemic. Initially, the app will be launched on a pilot basis in 19 RTC bus depots across the State.

The APSRTC resumed its intrastate operations without bus conductors from May 21 and passengers were advised to reserve their tickets for all the services online. Buoyed by the good response from the passengers, the RTC management has decided to develop an application after considering the suggestions from the online ticket booking agencies. The price of a bus ticket will be reduced by 5 per cent if the passenger uses the app to book the ticket.

Speaking to TNIE on Thursday, RTC Executive Director (Operations) KS Brahmananda Reddy said that in a recent survey conducted by the corporation they came to know that around 60-70 per cent of employees are using smartphones and it will become an easy task for them to generate tickets. Recently, RTC Vice- Chairman and MD M Pratap directed the executive directors and regional managers to procure smartphones for the purpose.

Pilot project in 19 depots
Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Tirupati, Nellore, Kurnool, Rajamahendravaram, Eluru, Srikakulam, Anakapalle, Machilipatnam, Vizianagaram, Guntur, Amalapuram, Ravulapalem, Chittoor and Tadipatri

