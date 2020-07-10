APSRTC outsourcing staff to get pending wages for May

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The long-pending demand of outsourcing employees in APSRTC for payment of their pending wages has been fulfilled. On Wednesday, the State government allocated Rs 15.71 crore to the APSRTC for operating special bus services for shifting migrant workers and corona patients.

According to a press release issued by the APSRTC here on Thursday, initially, the management has decided to pay wages for the month of May and clear the dues for the 7,600 outsourcing staff. Apart from that, it will also pay pension to the retired staff for June and SBT payments, stipend to ITI apprentices, employees’ medical expenses, diesel bills and office maintenance.