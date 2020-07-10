Coronavirus: Woman discharged from Anantapur GGH found unconscious

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: A woman, who tested positive on July 1 and admitted to the Government General Hospital, was found in an unconscious state at Uravakonda bus stand, 40 km away from Anantapur, on Thursday. It remains a mystery as to how she reached Uravakonda even as the GGH authorities claimed that she was discharged after her recovery on Wednesday, just eight days after she tested positive for the virus.

RTC drivers found the woman aged around 50 in an unconscious state at the bus stand around 9.30 am and informed the matter to police. Uravakonda Sub-Inspector Dharani Babu tracked her identity and contacted his counterpart in the village who confirmed the woman got admitted to the GGH on June 27 and tested positive on July 1. She was also suffering from tuberculosis. The SI, quoting the RTC drivers, said she was seen walking all the way from Anantapur for the past two days.

Dharani Babu called the 108 ambulance to shift her to the hospital but the vehicle did not come for more than 40 minutes. The Sub-Inspector then took the initiative to provide PPE kits and other protective gear to the doctors at Uravakonda and shifted her to the local government hospital.

As the news spread that the woman had ‘fled’ from the hospital, the district administration later shifted her to the GGH in an ambulance where her condition is said to be serious. Anantapur GGH Superintendent Ramaswamy Naik maintained that the woman was discharged on Wednesday after she recovered. “Our staff wanted to leave the woman at her relative’s house but she refused and went away. We don’t know how she reached Uravakonda. The woman was put on ventilator as she was suffering from lung tuberculosis,” he said.