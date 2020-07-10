COVID-19: KGH virology lab shut after 3 test positive

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: COVID-19 tests at the virology lab of King George Hospital (KGH) have come to a halt as the lab was closed after three technicians tested positive on Wednesday.

KGH Superintendent G Arjuna told TNIE here on Thursday that TrueNat and Real-Time PCR tests are being conducted at the Government Hospital for Chest and Communicable Diseases and at microbiology lab of Andhra Medical College (AMC). About 20 of the technicians’ contacts in the lab were sent to quarantine.

North Andhra Covid-19 Nodal Officer and AMC principal PV Sudhakar said as 12 doctors of KGH tested positive till now, over 100 doctors were in quarantine in phases.

Orthopaedic, surgery and forensic departments, which were closed following positive cases earlier, were reopened after the doctors completed their quarantine period.