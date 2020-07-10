COVID-19: Krishna dist surges past 2,000-mark

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The spike in Covid-19 cases in Krishna district continued as its count crossed 2,000-mark on Thursday. As many as 127 new cases were reported, taking the tally to 2,095. Of the total, 725 are active cases in the district, while 1,897 patients have recovered from the virus.

One person died of coronavirus taking the toll to 73. According to official sources, 95 positive cases were reported in Vijayawada urban and rural mandals and the remaining cases in Gudivada revenue division of Krishna district. Collector A Md Imtiaz on Thursday said that 1,26,104 samples have been collected so far in the district.

Imtiaz directed officials to accord top priority collection of samples from symptomatic persons as the incidence of corona is on the rise. At present, 5,500 samples per day are being collected in labs in Vijayawada, Machilipatnam, Jaggaiahpet, Nuzvid, Gannavaram and Siddhartha Medical College and private laboratories, the Collector said.