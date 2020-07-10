Key Amaravati projects may be taken up in phases, focus on returnable plots    

Jayanth P By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government is likely to prepare a phased implementation strategy for the unfinished infrastructure projects in Amaravati, which is proposed to be developed as the legislative capital after the relocation of executive institutions. The plan, it is learnt, will prioritise the major projects such as land layouts of returnable plots to be given under land pooling scheme (LPS), trunk infrastructure and a few residential buildings, based on the physical progress made and availability of funds.

“We have informed the government regarding the fund requirement for various projects such as LPS layouts and trunk infrastructure. Practically, those in advanced stages of completion will be taken up first. Regarding the others, it is the government’s decision. Once the call is taken, we expect to resume the works in a phased manner based on the availability of funds,” a senior official noted.

Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Botcha Satyanarayana too recently clarified that works on LPS layouts, widening and extension of Karakatta Road to join the Seed Access road and a few residential towers will be resumed shortly.

“A couple of buildings have achieved 70 per cent progress. As Amaravati will be the legislative capital, it also needs a road for MLAs and lawmakers to reach the Assembly. So, the Karakatta (flood bank) road will be extended. Similarly, as farmers were promised the layouts, those also will be taken up. The Chief Minister had directed that the works be resumed and after the end of July (Aashadam), we are planning to start them,” the minister explained.

Regarding the other projects which have not made significant progress, the minister said a policy decision would be taken regarding them shortly.

For the record, it has been over a year since the works had come to a standstill after the YSRC government decided to review engineering works. With no clarity on the fate of the project, several contractors, who had demobilised their men and machinery, had written letters to the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) seeking clarity on the issue.

Though the State government has already announced that it would complete the land pooling scheme (LPS) returnable plots layouts, it hasn’t taken any policy decision on reverse tendering. There was also a proposal earlier to rework on the scope of the layouts as per the ‘needs’ so that the estimated cost for the development of 13 LPS zones would come down to approximately `9,000 crore from the proposed `17,000 crore. As for the unfinished residential towers, certain buildings have achieved 55-70 per cent progress and are expected to be taken up in the first phase.