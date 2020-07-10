More Srikakulam towns under lockdown

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: As the district administration imposed lockdown in Tekkali from Thursday for 10 days, almost all mandals and municipalities have been kept under complete lockdown in Tekkali division, except Sompeta and Kanchili mandals. Because of the community spread of the virus, shopkeepers in several areas have contracted the virus from unknown source.

A few businessmen and staff from Srikakulam, Ranasthalam, Santakaviti and a few other areas contracted the virus from unknown people. When COVID-19 symptoms were found in the family of a businessman, who runs an electronic shop in the village, the local administration, on the directives of District Collector J Nivas, has clamped complete lockdown in Tekkali. The district administration has also brought Ichchapuram, Sompeta, Mandasa, Palasa, Vajrapukotturu and Tekkali under lockdown.

Similarly, lockdown was also enforced in Rajam and Ranasthalam mandals. The local administration has allowed shops selling essentials and vegetables to remain open from 6 am to 10 am at Tekkali, whilke all other shops would remain shut.

Alternative arrangements for vegetable market at the Government Degree College grounds were made. Nivas visited Palasa, Narasannapeta and Ichchapuram to inspect the containment zones.