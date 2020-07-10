Prakasam COVID-19 count reaches 1,206 with 110 new cases, toll 22

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: The Covid-19 count of Prakasam district crossed 1,200-mark on Thursday. As many as 110 new positive cases were reported in the district, taking the corona tally to 1,206. Of the total new cases, 34 were reported from the district headquarters Ongole.

At present, the number of active cases in the district is 432. The toll reached to 22 in the district with the death of three more Covid-19 patients. Six persons belonging to Prakasam district reportedly died due to coronavirus in Chennai, Hyderabad, Nellore and Guntur. A 52-year-old employee of the Health Department from CS Puram, a 74-year-old man from Darsi and a 65-year-old woman from Ongole died while undergoing treatment at GGH-RIMS.

As per the recent guidelines, suspected Covid-19 patients will be examined in the canteen building primarily hereafter. As the VRDL resumed functioning after a gap of two days, the number of positive cases increased, said Dr D Sree Ramulu, Medical Superintendent of Ongole GGH.