SP conducts inter-religious meeting before Bakrid fete

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Guntur Urban SP RN Ammi Reddy convened an inter-religious meeting to create an atmosphere of brotherhood before Bakrid festival on August 1. Safety protocol has to be observed during the festival, he emphasised.

Ammi Reddy said that the State government will announce the COVID-19 guidelines after conducting the meeting and everyone should follow the same.

During the festival, people must follow all safety norms, including wearing face masks and maintaining social distance. He said that the police department will announce more containment zones in view of increasing number of positive cases. The SP appealed to people in containment zones not to step out of home.