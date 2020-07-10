STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Srivari Darshan to continue at Tirumala temple

The hill shrine does not come under purview of coronavirus containment zone: Collector

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Srivari Darshan for devotees will continue and the temple town Tirumala does not fall under containment zone. The district administration on Thursday released the list of containment clusters in  Chittoor in which Tirumala under the Municipal Corporation of Tirupati (MCT) limits was also included. However, within an hour, the district administration revoked the order and released another list of containment clusters in Chittoor, which does not include Tirumala.

Responding to the issue, District Collector Narayana Bharat Gupta said it was a mistake that Tirumala was included in the list of containment clusters. “As per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) guidelines, the area around 20 metres of a positive case falls under containment cluster and the 200 metre area around the barracks in which the Andhra Pradesh Special Police (APSP) Battalion is staying, is under containment zone,” the Collector said.

It may be recalled that a total of 39 APSP constables staying in the barracks have tested positive for the virus. The Collector clarified that Srivari Darshan will continue and it is being provided to devotees in a smooth manner by strictly adhering to social distancing and other Covid-19 guidelines.

