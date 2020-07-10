Thundershowers likely in north Coastal AP till July 14

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The South-West monsoon has been vigorous over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema. Very heavy rainfall occurred at isolated places in Prakasam, Guntur, West Godavari, Krishna and Chittoor districts. Heavy rainfall occurred at isolated places in East Godavari, Kurnool and Kadapa districts on Thursday. According to an Indian Meteorological Department forecast, light to moderate rain or thundershowers are likely to occur at many places over North Coastal Andhra Pradesh till July 14. The IMD also issued a warning of heavy rainfall at isolated places in South Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema on Sunday and Monday.

Low-lying areas submerged in EG

Kakinada: Heavy rains submerged low-lying areas in East Godavari district on Thursday. Y Ramavaram recorded highest rainfall of 138.4 mm, followed by Yeleswaram 112.6 mm, Seethanagaram 107.3 mm, Kadiyam 102.2 mm, Atreyapuram 83.4 mm, Kakinada Rural 80.2 mm, Mandapeta 77.6 mm, Ramachandrapuram 76.6 mm, Kakinada Urban 68.2 mm and Rajamahendravaram Rural 64.6 mm.

Rain breaches rivers in Kurnool dist

Kurnool: Heavy rain breached rivers and causeways, and snapped road links at several places in the district on Thursday. River Kundu and Parelu Vaagu were seen overflowing in Nandyal. Rainwater entered houses in low-lying areas in Nandyal, Kovelakuntla, Banaganapalle, Owk, Sanjamala and Kolimigundla. According to official data, the district received an average rainfall of 35.2 mm in the last 24 hours. Bethamcherla recorded highest rainfall of 120.80 mm