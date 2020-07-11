STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh FM Buggana Rajendranath Reddy seeks hand-holding of centre

Urges it to release Polavaram and GST dues, additional funds to tide over Covid-19 crisis

Published: 11th July 2020 09:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2020 03:50 PM   |  A+A-

Finance minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi

Finance minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi on Friday I Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy has urged Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to release Polavaram project reimbursement and GST dues to the State at the earliest. He also sought additional funds from the Centre for Andhra Pradesh, which is facing financial pressure due to Covid-19 crisis.

Speaking to media persons after meeting the Union Finance Minister in New Delhi on Friday, Buggana said that due to Covid-19 crisis, the urgent issues pertaining to AP could not be discussed with the Centre for the past few months.“In the meeting with Nirmala Sitharaman, we discussed issues related to reimbursement of Polavaram project funds and backward region development funds and funds for various development programmes under the AP Reorganisation Act, PDS and GST dues,” the minister said.

Apart from release of various dues to the State, hand-holding by the Centre was sought in the form of additional financial help to AP in the time of crisis. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy explained each and every issue in detail and the same was conveyed to the Union Minister, he said.

Buggana said reimbursement of Polavaram project works amounting to `3,500 crore and `3,000 crore GST share are due from the Centre. “Revenue gap reimbursement of the State, as mentioned in the AP Reorganisation Act, is also pending,” he said, and added that they also sought AP’s share in Centre’s `20 lakh crore stimulus package to address the situation arisen due to Covid-19.

“The Centre’s help to tide over crisis of MSMEs, free ration and aid to farmers among others will be based on population. Like other States, we will also get our share,” the finance minister pointed out.

Later, in his meeting with Minister of Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Buggana underlined the need to set up a ‘Revolving Fund’ to reimburse the money spent by the State government on Polavaram project.
“We requested the Union Minister to reimburse the funds spent by the state government. In order to avoid delay, we suggested setting up of a revolving fund,” he said.

If NABARD is authorised to provide direct line of credit as a revolving fund to the Polavaram Project Authority,  it would be easy to get the funds from it, he explained. He also urged the Union Minister to authorise  NABARD for raising `15,000 crore, required for the Polavaram project works in the current financial year.

The minister also discussed other irrigation projects in the State, including Uttarandhra Sujala Sravathi, with Shekawat.

In his meeting with Minister of State for Home affairs G Kishan Reddy, Buggana requested him to ensure that the provisions in the AP Reorganisation Act are implemented.  Later, in his meeting with Niti Ayog CEO Amitabh Kant and advisor  Avinash Mishra, he requested them to allocate funds for various projects in the State.

The Finance Minister was accompanied by  Principal Advisor to Andhra Pradesh government Ajeya Kallam, Special Chief Secretary (Water Resources)  Adityanath Das and Principal Secretary (Finance)  SS Rawat.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Buggana Rajendranath Reddy Nirmala Sitharaman
India Matters
The infant’s result came on Thursday. (Photo| ANI)
Baby born to Covid-19 negative mother in Delhi hospital tests positive
For representational purposes.
GDP to take Rs 15 lakh crore dent from Covid-19 pandemic
A street vendor sells new coronavirus puppets in La Paz, Bolivia, Thursday, July 9, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Indoor airborne spread of Covid-19 possible: WHO changes its stance
Officials of Chakra Innovation with  Chakr DeCoV device. (Photo | EPS)
IIT-Delhi develops device to disinfect N-95 masks in 90 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A firefighter attempts to douse the fire that broke out in Indraprastha shopping centre, at Borivali West in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Level 4 fire breaks out at shopping centre in Mumbai's Borivali; no casualty reported
WHO praises efforts to contain COVID-19 in Mumbai's Dharavi slums
Gallery
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Holding, who will retire from commentary at the end of next year, talked about racism as cricket waited to restart amid the COVID-19 pandemic here with the first England-West Indies Test.
What did Micheal Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
While the Premier League title has already been won by Liverpool in record time, the battle to finish as the top-flight's leading scorer is set to go down to the wire. Here are the top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah's double heats up Premier League's Golden Boot race, here are the top contenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp