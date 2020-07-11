Andhra Pradesh realtor kidnap case solved in 72 hrs, two held

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The city police on Friday solved the kidnap case of a realtor Jami Suresh and his advocate ASNL Raju within 72 hours. Two accused, identified as P Ramreddy alias Prathap Reddy, a resident of Chinamushivada and Prasad alias Karnata Prasad, a resident of Guntur district, were arrested.

Addressing mediapersons here on Friday, Commissioner of Police RK Meena said the duo are habitual offenders and involved in cheating, rice pulling and counterfeit currency cases. Explaining the modus operandi, Meena said the duo with the help of four others devised a plan to abduct Suresh for ransom.

Prathap Reddy is known to Suresh. On June 25, Prasad came to the city along with his family and stayed in a lodge. The accused conducted a recce between June 25 and 28. On July 5, they kidnapped Suresh and his advocate near DRM office and took them to an unknown place near Parawada and locked them up in a room. There they reportedly threatened Suresh with weapons and demanded a ransom of `5 crore for his release. However, Suresh told them that he could give them `30 lakh that too after mortgaging the gold jewellery. When they went to their home, his wife refused to part with gold since he had already sold jewellery several times.

Meanwhile Suresh’s son, who grew suspicious seeing injury marks on his father, called up 100 and alerted the police. On noticing the arrival of the police team, the abductors fled. Meena said basing on circumstantial evidence, they identified the accused and arrested them.