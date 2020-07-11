Andhra Pradesh teachers association demands withdrawal of notices

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: Leaders of teachers’ association expressed resentment over the issue of show-cause notices to headmasters of various schools by district education officer (DEO) Chandrakala for slow progress of Nadu-Nedu works. Condemning the DEO’s action, teachers’ associations demanded withdrawal of notices.

Nearly 1,300 schools are being renovated under Nadu-Nedu in the district. Taking it as a top priority project, the district administration has directed the education officials to complete the works in all schools before they are reopened.

After inspecting works, the DEO has issued show-cause notices to about 399 headmasters seeking explanation for delay in the Nadu-Nedu works. Because of the virus and reverse migration, there is dearth of daily wage workers, Andhra Pradesh Teachers’ Federation president Sannasetti Rajasekhar said. Speaking to TNIE, he said that rather than extending support to the headmasters during the ongoing crisis, show-cause notices are served to the headmasters in a bid to make them “scapegoats”.