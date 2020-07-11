COVID-19: Andhra's Srikakulam town comes under lockdown

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: Lockdown was enforced in Srikakulam by the district administration from Friday. With the support of general public, lockdown was enforced in Ichchapuram, Palasa, Mandasa, Tekkali, Narasannapeta, Ranasthalam, Rajam and Srikakulam.

It may be noted that more than 100 corona positive cases are reported daily in the district for the past few days. As many as 960 cases have been reported till now.

A day after lockdown was enforced in Tekkali, divisional headquarter of Tekkali, District Collector J Nivas was approached by Palasa MLA Seediri Appala Raju and Rajam MLA Kambala Jogulu appealing for a lockdown in their respective Assembly segments.

When seven of a family contracted the virus at Tekkali, the officials enforced lockdown in Tekkali, Srikakulam MP Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu wrote to the Collector requesting imposition of the same in Srikakulam too. “Keeping in view the surge in Covid-19 cases in the district, we have decided to enforce partial lockdown in Srikakulam town,” Nivas said. Shops should remain shut after 1 pm, he said.

He also said the partial lockdown was enforced in Tekkali, Rajam, Palasa, Ranasthalam and a few other towns in the district. He appealed to the people not to step out of their homes unnecessarily. “People must follow precautions to stay safe from the pandemic,” he added. “I shut my shop after 1 pm as per the directives of the Collector, Ramu, a footwear shop owner in Srikakulam, said.