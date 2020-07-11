STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 tally surges past 27,000 in Andhra, death toll crosses 300

On the brighter side, a staggering 1,168 patients got discharged from hospitals bringing down the active cases to 12,533. So far, 14,393 persons have been discharged from hospitals.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh saw its highest single-day spike of COVID-19 cases on Saturday, with the state recorded 1,813 cases taking the tally past 27,000. Thirteen deaths saw the toll breach the 300 mark. The state's tally in terms of the total number of positive cases and deaths now stands at 27,235 and 309 respectively.

According to the media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, 20,590 samples were tested in the past 24 hours ending Saturday 9 am. Of them, 1,775 person from the state, 34 from other states and four from foreign countries tested positive for the virus.

With the surge in number of cases, COVID-19 cases went past the 3,000 mark in two districts and 1,000 mark in two districts. Anantapur district recorded the highest number of cases of 311 and this took the district tally to 3,161. Kurnool with 229 cases too went past the 3,000 mark and its overall tally now stands at 3,168.

With 76 and 63 cases, the total number of cases in Nellore and Prakasam districts respectively crossed the 1,000-mark.

Four deaths from Kurnool, three each from Guntur and Vizianagaram, two each from Krishna and Nellore districts and one each from Anantapur, Kadapa and Visakhapatnam were recorded and the total deaths arising out of COVID-19 now stands at 309.

