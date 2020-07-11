STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Finally, 536 energy employees allocated to Andhra Pradesh get posting orders

According to officials, posting orders were issued to 536 employees, who were allocated as per the concluding order of the committee from Telangana power companies early this year.

Published: 11th July 2020 09:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2020 09:15 AM   |  A+A-

Electricity, Power

For representational purposes (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh power utilities — APGENCO, APTRANSCO and AP power distribution companies (discoms) — have issued posting orders to the employees relieved from the Telangana power utilities as per the DM Dharmadhikari Committee report on allocation of power employees between both the Telugu-speaking States. Two days ago, employees association had written to the Supreme Court-appointed one-man committee praying that an application be filed in the apex court, complaining that both the States didn’t issue posting orders.

According to officials, posting orders were issued to 536 employees, who were allocated as per the concluding order of the committee from Telangana power companies early this year. While APGenco admitted 245 employees, APTransco  and Discoms issued orders posting 148 and 143 employees respectively.

The officials further noted that both the power utilities — APSPDCL and APEPDCL — made salary and pension payments to employees who were on ‘order to serve’. The APGENCO has to be reimbursed `58.99 crore and Transco should get `36.83 crore and the discoms should get a reimbursement of `35.26 crore (total `131 crore) by the corresponding Telangana companies towards the difference of these amounts released so far.

Though salaries were being paid to the allocated employees by the Andhra Pradesh power utilities, the Andhra Pradesh State Electricity Board Assistant Executive Engineers’ Association, on July 8, said that the due promotions and other allied benefits were denied as posting orders were not given. However, with the posting orders issued, the employees unions expressed satisfaction as the long-pending issue has come to an end, the official added. According to officials, financial neutrality was taken as the underlying principle for the bifurcation of assets and the same principle is given significance in the committee’s reports for allocation of employees.

Energy Minister Balineni Srinivas Reddy  appreciated Energy secretary and chairman and managing director (CMD) of APTRANSCO Srikant Nagulapalli, Joint Managing Director of APTRANSCO  KVN Chakradhar babu,  and others senior officers for resolving the issue.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Andhra energy employees Andhra energy employees allocated
India Matters
The infant’s result came on Thursday. (Photo| ANI)
Baby born to Covid-19 negative mother in Delhi hospital tests positive
For representational purposes.
GDP to take Rs 15 lakh crore dent from Covid-19 pandemic
A street vendor sells new coronavirus puppets in La Paz, Bolivia, Thursday, July 9, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Indoor airborne spread of Covid-19 possible: WHO changes its stance
Officials of Chakra Innovation with  Chakr DeCoV device. (Photo | EPS)
IIT-Delhi develops device to disinfect N-95 masks in 90 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A firefighter attempts to douse the fire that broke out in Indraprastha shopping centre, at Borivali West in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Level 4 fire breaks out at shopping centre in Mumbai's Borivali; no casualty reported
WHO praises efforts to contain COVID-19 in Mumbai's Dharavi slums
Gallery
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Holding, who will retire from commentary at the end of next year, talked about racism as cricket waited to restart amid the COVID-19 pandemic here with the first England-West Indies Test.
What did Micheal Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
While the Premier League title has already been won by Liverpool in record time, the battle to finish as the top-flight's leading scorer is set to go down to the wire. Here are the top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah's double heats up Premier League's Golden Boot race, here are the top contenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp