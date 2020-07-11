Finally, 536 energy employees allocated to Andhra Pradesh get posting orders

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh power utilities — APGENCO, APTRANSCO and AP power distribution companies (discoms) — have issued posting orders to the employees relieved from the Telangana power utilities as per the DM Dharmadhikari Committee report on allocation of power employees between both the Telugu-speaking States. Two days ago, employees association had written to the Supreme Court-appointed one-man committee praying that an application be filed in the apex court, complaining that both the States didn’t issue posting orders.

According to officials, posting orders were issued to 536 employees, who were allocated as per the concluding order of the committee from Telangana power companies early this year. While APGenco admitted 245 employees, APTransco and Discoms issued orders posting 148 and 143 employees respectively.

The officials further noted that both the power utilities — APSPDCL and APEPDCL — made salary and pension payments to employees who were on ‘order to serve’. The APGENCO has to be reimbursed `58.99 crore and Transco should get `36.83 crore and the discoms should get a reimbursement of `35.26 crore (total `131 crore) by the corresponding Telangana companies towards the difference of these amounts released so far.

Though salaries were being paid to the allocated employees by the Andhra Pradesh power utilities, the Andhra Pradesh State Electricity Board Assistant Executive Engineers’ Association, on July 8, said that the due promotions and other allied benefits were denied as posting orders were not given. However, with the posting orders issued, the employees unions expressed satisfaction as the long-pending issue has come to an end, the official added. According to officials, financial neutrality was taken as the underlying principle for the bifurcation of assets and the same principle is given significance in the committee’s reports for allocation of employees.

Energy Minister Balineni Srinivas Reddy appreciated Energy secretary and chairman and managing director (CMD) of APTRANSCO Srikant Nagulapalli, Joint Managing Director of APTRANSCO KVN Chakradhar babu, and others senior officers for resolving the issue.