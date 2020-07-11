Five Andhra Pradesh Secretariat employees test COVID-19 positive

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: As many as 208 fresh Covid-19 cases were reported in the district on Friday, pushing the total to 2,871. Out of 50 samples collected from the staff of Secretariat at Velagapudi, five tested positive. They include three constables of the Intelligence Security Wing (ISW) and two employees in the General Administration Department in Block I of Secretariat. The officials concerned immediately took up measures to sanitise Block I. Steps were also taken to trace the primary and secondary contacts of those who tested positive for coronavirus.

Guntur city recorded 115 positive cases, Tenali 19, Narasaraopet 14, Piduguralla 11 and Vinukonda 7. District Collector I Samuel Anand Kumar inspected containment zones in Tenali. He directed the municipal, revenue and police officials to work with coordination to combat the spread of coronavirus. He appealed to people to follow all precautions as suggested by the government advisory to keep coronavirus at bay.