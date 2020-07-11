STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Government weaving ways to make Andhra Pradesh a textile hub: Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy

Stating that CM Jagan Mohan Reddy reached out to the MSME sector by clearing the incentives pending for the past 5 years, the minister said the government would also clear dues to textile industries

Published: 11th July 2020 09:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2020 09:23 AM   |  A+A-

Mekapati Goutham Reddy

Industries, Commerce and Information Technology Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy . (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Industries and Commerce and Textiles Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy has said the State government is taking steps for converting yarn produced in the State into fabric and garments within the State itself and promoting AP as a destination for global textile majors. Participating in a webinar organised by Invest India Exclusive Investment Forum on Friday, the minister highlighted the opportunities in the State and asserted that AP was taking various steps to make it country’s textile hub.  

“We will build common infrastructure and provide 50 percent subsidy on development expenses of integrated textile parks located near ports to facilitate imports and exports,” the minister assured. The government’s plan is to develop the missing segments of entire textile value chain and create an ecosystem that provides more jobs, which in turn can prevent migration and harness the potential within the State.

Stating that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy reached out to the MSME sector by clearing the incentives pending for the past five years, the minister said the government would also clear dues to textile industries to the tune of `1300 crore, which is pending for the past seven years. “New industrial policy contemplates creation of a world-class workforce by setting up 30 skill development colleges,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mekapati Goutham Reddy Andhra Pradesh textile hub
India Matters
The infant’s result came on Thursday. (Photo| ANI)
Baby born to Covid-19 negative mother in Delhi hospital tests positive
For representational purposes.
GDP to take Rs 15 lakh crore dent from Covid-19 pandemic
A street vendor sells new coronavirus puppets in La Paz, Bolivia, Thursday, July 9, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Indoor airborne spread of Covid-19 possible: WHO changes its stance
Officials of Chakra Innovation with  Chakr DeCoV device. (Photo | EPS)
IIT-Delhi develops device to disinfect N-95 masks in 90 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A firefighter attempts to douse the fire that broke out in Indraprastha shopping centre, at Borivali West in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Level 4 fire breaks out at shopping centre in Mumbai's Borivali; no casualty reported
WHO praises efforts to contain COVID-19 in Mumbai's Dharavi slums
Gallery
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Holding, who will retire from commentary at the end of next year, talked about racism as cricket waited to restart amid the COVID-19 pandemic here with the first England-West Indies Test.
What did Micheal Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
While the Premier League title has already been won by Liverpool in record time, the battle to finish as the top-flight's leading scorer is set to go down to the wire. Here are the top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah's double heats up Premier League's Golden Boot race, here are the top contenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp