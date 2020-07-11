Implement containment strategy to curb COVID-19 spread, says Guntur Collector Anand Kumar to officials

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: District Collector I Samuel Anand Kumar, Urban SP RN Ammi Reddy and GMC Commissioner C Anuradha inspected Nallacheruvu, IPD Colony, Brodipet and AT Agraharam in the city on Friday.

The Collector directed officials to implement the containment strategy effectively to curb the spread of coronavirus. The GMC officials were asked to set up barricades in internal roads of four containment zones to restrict the movement of people.

The health officials were instructed to intensify survey to identify people with suspected symptoms of coronavirus and high risk people in containment zones.