Rs 1 crore more for each Andhra district to give cleaner, better coronavirus care: Krishna Babu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Each district of Andhra Pradesh will get an additional Rs 1 crore to improve facilities at quarantine centres, hospitals and COVID Care Centres (CCCs), Principal Secretary (R&B) and COVID-19 Task Force Committee chairman MT Krishna Babu said on Friday.

The money is for buying mobile X-ray machines, ECG, lab equipment for testing vitals, improving or building toilet blocks and bettering other facilities such as food and sanitation. The funds are being provided based on directions from Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

“We have identified 76 COVID Care Centres in the state with a total bed strength of 45,240. These centres are a 15-minute drive from the nearest hospital, and are for asymptomatic patients, those with mild symptoms, and those who don’t have proper home-isolation facilities,” he said.

The government had set a target of 3,000 beds (for COVID Care Centres ) in each district, which has been achieved. Now, the target has been raised to 5,000 beds. “As of now, we have 23 active COVID Care Centres, where 2,280 people have been admitted, including 233 people admitted today (Friday). We have ambulances at COVID Care Centres, which are available round the clock to take people to hospital if needed,” he added. As many as 5,874 patients are in 74 Covid hospitals, and 9,046 are in 116 quarantine centres (including COVID Care Centres) in the state.

Krishna Babu said the Chief Minister reviewed the Covid-19 situation in detail, and gave directions to improve the quality of food given to inmates and ensure proper sanitation by deploying enough workers. A diet was designed considering patients’ protein requirements, and the menu will be displayed at all centres. The state government is spending up to `500 per person per day on this, he added.

The official further said a third-party survey was conducted at all quarantine centres and CCCs for feedback on sanitation and food, bills, availability of medical personnel, and the in-charge officer. “Based on the feedback, district Collectors and Joint Collectors were told to improve the facilities wherever issues were identified. Feedback is being taken regularly from inmates, and all agencies and contractors taking care of food and sanitation were directed to ensure proper services or face action,” he added.

Krishna Babu said the issue of pending bills was brought to the CM’s notice, and he directed the Finance Department to clear all bills relating to sanitation, food, and supply of equipment. “Bills pending up to June 30 will be cleared by July 15, and instructions were given that bills should not be in the name of an officer, but only contractors or vendors,” he said.Help is being taken from IRCTC to improve the food packing, quality and quantity. Officers were directed to ensure the menu is displayed and adhered to, he said.

The guidelines for people arriving from other states are being revised to get the details of all of them, and to quarantine and test 10 per cent of them at random. ANMs, ASHA workers, village/ward secretaries have been entrusted with monitoring the home quarantine of people arriving from other states.

He said they have requested the Civil Aviation Ministry to let Tirupati Airport receive international passengers.