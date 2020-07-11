STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Rs 1 crore more for each Andhra district to give cleaner, better coronavirus care: Krishna Babu

A diet was designed considering patients’ protein requirements, and the menu will be displayed at all centres.

Published: 11th July 2020 08:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2020 08:21 AM   |  A+A-

GHMC Special Commissioner M T Krishna Babu.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Each district of Andhra Pradesh will get an additional Rs 1 crore to improve facilities at quarantine centres, hospitals and COVID Care Centres (CCCs), Principal Secretary (R&B) and COVID-19 Task Force Committee chairman MT Krishna Babu said on Friday.

The money is for buying mobile X-ray machines, ECG, lab equipment for testing vitals, improving or building toilet blocks and bettering other facilities such as food and sanitation. The funds are being provided based on directions from Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

“We have identified 76 COVID Care Centres in the state with a total bed strength of 45,240. These centres are a 15-minute drive from the nearest hospital, and are for asymptomatic patients, those with mild symptoms, and those who don’t have proper home-isolation facilities,” he said.

The government had set a target of 3,000 beds (for COVID Care Centres ) in each district, which has been achieved. Now, the target has been raised to 5,000 beds. “As of now, we have 23 active COVID Care Centres, where 2,280 people have been admitted, including 233 people admitted today (Friday). We have ambulances at COVID Care Centres, which are available round the clock to take people to hospital if needed,” he added. As many as 5,874 patients are in 74 Covid hospitals, and 9,046 are in 116 quarantine centres (including COVID Care Centres) in the state.

Krishna Babu said the Chief Minister reviewed the Covid-19 situation in detail, and gave directions to improve the quality of food given to inmates and ensure proper sanitation by deploying enough workers. A diet was designed considering patients’ protein requirements, and the menu will be displayed at all centres. The state government is spending up to `500 per person per day on this, he added.

The official further said a third-party survey was conducted at all quarantine centres and CCCs for feedback on sanitation and food, bills, availability of medical personnel, and the in-charge officer. “Based on the feedback, district Collectors and Joint Collectors were told to improve the facilities wherever issues were identified. Feedback is being taken regularly from inmates, and all agencies and contractors taking care of food and sanitation were directed to ensure proper services or face action,” he added.

Krishna Babu said the issue of pending bills was brought to the CM’s notice, and he directed the Finance Department to clear all bills relating to sanitation, food, and supply of equipment. “Bills pending up to June 30 will be cleared by July 15, and instructions were given that bills should not be in the name of an officer, but only contractors or vendors,” he said.Help is being taken from IRCTC to improve the food packing, quality and quantity. Officers were directed to ensure the menu is displayed and adhered to, he said.

The guidelines for people arriving from other states are being revised to get the details of all of them, and to quarantine and test 10 per cent of them at random. ANMs, ASHA workers, village/ward secretaries have been entrusted with monitoring the home quarantine of people arriving from other states.
He said they have requested the Civil Aviation Ministry to let Tirupati Airport receive international passengers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Krishna Babu Jagan Mohan Reddy Andhra corona care coronavirus COVID 19
India Matters
The infant’s result came on Thursday. (Photo| ANI)
Baby born to Covid-19 negative mother in Delhi hospital tests positive
For representational purposes.
GDP to take Rs 15 lakh crore dent from Covid-19 pandemic
A street vendor sells new coronavirus puppets in La Paz, Bolivia, Thursday, July 9, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Indoor airborne spread of Covid-19 possible: WHO changes its stance
Officials of Chakra Innovation with  Chakr DeCoV device. (Photo | EPS)
IIT-Delhi develops device to disinfect N-95 masks in 90 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A firefighter attempts to douse the fire that broke out in Indraprastha shopping centre, at Borivali West in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Level 4 fire breaks out at shopping centre in Mumbai's Borivali; no casualty reported
WHO praises efforts to contain COVID-19 in Mumbai's Dharavi slums
Gallery
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Holding, who will retire from commentary at the end of next year, talked about racism as cricket waited to restart amid the COVID-19 pandemic here with the first England-West Indies Test.
What did Micheal Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
While the Premier League title has already been won by Liverpool in record time, the battle to finish as the top-flight's leading scorer is set to go down to the wire. Here are the top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah's double heats up Premier League's Golden Boot race, here are the top contenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp