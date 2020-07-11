Senior BJP leader Purandeswari goes hammer and tongs at YSRC government

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Senior BJP leader D Purandeswari criticized the State government alleging that its focus was on “vendetta politics” instead of public welfare.

She advised the government to work towards the development of the State and welfare of the people. In a press interaction on Friday, the former Union minister said, “There is unrest among the people. While the former TDP government wasted five years by confining capital development only to graphics, the present YSRC regime is focussed on revenge politics. The government should focus on public welfare and State development.”

Explaining about Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan, the economic stimulus announced by the Centre to tide the crisis in various sectors due to COVID-19, she said funds have already been released for various sectors in all the States, including Andhra Pradesh.