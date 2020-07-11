Visakhapatnam reports 148 new COVID-19 cases

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Upward trend in the number of positive cases continued in Vizag district as 148 cases, highest spurt of new cases in a single day till now, were reported on Friday. With this total number of positive cases till now in the district has gone up to 1,955.

PV Sudhakar, north Andhra COVID-19 special officer and Andhra Medical College principal, in a statement said that this is sixth time till now that more than 100 cases have been reported in the district. There are now 960 active cases in the district and 980 persons were discharged from hospital after treatment.

The district administration on Friday notified 27 more active containment clusters, taking the total to 281. There are 115 very active clusters and 166 active clusters. While 39 clusters are denotified, there are 89 dormant clusters.

The new clusters are Garikam, Gudiwada, Gundala, Jewel Paradise (Yendada), Komaravolu, Korupolu, Lankelapalem, Mallunaidupalem (Sabbavaram), Pattabhi Reddy Gardens -2, Vemulavalasa, Sreenivasa Nagar, Sriramnagar Colony, NGOs Colony, Gokul Nagar, Durga Nagar, Old Adavivaram, TV Tower Road, Gosala up road (Simhachalam), Gandhi Nagar, NAD Layout, Kapu Veedhi, Old Gopalapatnam, Butchirajupalem, Nagendra Colony, Sai Nagar Kothapalem, and Kakani Nagar.

Total swab samples tested till now were 92,625. Samples tested negative on Friday are 1,484. A total of 88,572 people have tested negative. Positive cases in the city on Friday are 148 and the total positive cases till now are 1,955. Results of samples yet to come 1,757. Samples collected on Friday are 1,101.