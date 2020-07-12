STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
123 fresh cases in Krishna district; toll 77 after two more deaths

A medical kit costs between Rs 2,500 to Rs 3,000. While some items are supplied by the state government, the remaining are purchased by the local authorities.

Published: 12th July 2020 09:42 AM

Health workers store a swab sample collected at a Covid-19 testing center. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Krishna district on Saturday recorded 84 Covid-19 infections, taking the district tally to 2,269. With the death of two more patients, the toll stood at 77. Also, 1,440 patients have been discharged, leaving 781 active cases.

As per a health bulletin, the district reported 123 new confirmed cases between Friday 9 am and Saturday 9 am. Forty-eight new cases in Vijayawada were recorded in Moghalrajpuram (3), Siddharth Nagar (7), Maruthi Cooperative Colony (3), Patamata (8), Ramalingeswara Nagar (1), Krishna Lanka (2), Governorpet (2), Machavaram (2), Satyanarayanapuram (7) and Hanuman Pet (3).

Poranki, Tadigadapa and Kanumolu each accounted for two new infections, and Kanuru 11 and Machilpatnam four. Ibrahimpatnam, Yanamalakuduru, Vuyyuru, Telaprolu, Nunna, Tiruvuru, Annavaram, Nuzvid, Challapalli and Nidumolu, Mantripalem also reported one case each.

Meanwhile, district collector A Md Imtiaz inaugurated a triage centre at Bishop Azariah High School. ‘’The objective of establishing the centre is to identify people who prefer home isolation after they test positive,” he said. As per the guidelines issued by the state government, patients or suspected cases preferring home isolation should not be living with children, elderly and people suffering from health complications.

“In case there are such persons, the patient must be immediately shifted to someplace else. In emergency cases, people can call toll free number 18005994455,” he added. Also, Nandigama DSP GV Ramana Murthy said traders in the town were permitted to operate between 6 am and 12 pm. Kanchikacherla tahsildhar Rajakumari requested the public to go for voluntary testing and observe physical distancing norms while in public.

A medical kit costs between Rs 2,500 to Rs 3,000. While some items are supplied by the state government, the remaining are purchased by the local authorities. East Godavari officials have spent an estimated Rs 13.12 lakh on the 525 persons in home quarantine till now.
Meanwhile, around 1,600 of the 2,839 Covid-19 patients detected till now in the district have recovered.

