99% of Nadu-Nedu projects in schools under progress, 45 yet to be started

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As many as 14,693 projects (99.69 per cent) under the State government’s prestigious Mana Badi Nadu-Nedu initiative to develop school infrastructure are under progress, while 45 projects are yet to be started.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed officials concerned that all works — toilets, fans, drinking water, furniture, repair works, compound walls and English labs — under the scheme should be completed by July 31.

A total of 14,738 schools have been included in phase-1 of the Nadu-Nedu scheme. Of these, 14,693 projects (99.69 per cent) are under various stages of completion, while 45 are yet to be started. Regarding the works under these projects, a total of 57,468 have been taken up. Of them, 55,838 (97.16 per cent) works are under progress, while 1,630 have not been started yet.

Speaking to TNIE, Murali, advisor to the government, Nadu-Nedu scheme, said, “The works have begun and are in full swing. We hope the works will be finished well before the schools reopen in the third week of August. Nearly 20 per cent of the schools had given their requirements after the deadline and so the works were delayed.”