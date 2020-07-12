Action sought against Simhachalam employees

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Sri Varahalakshmi Narasimha Swamy Devasthanam Trust Board member Varanasi Dinesh Raj has complained to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy against some officers and employees of the devasthanam for their alleged role in encroachments and illegal constructions on devasthanam lands. In a letter sent to the Chief Minister, Dinesh Raj said some people were holding key positions in the temple for the last five years.

There were allegations that they formed a cartel and were collecting money to give permission for unauthorised constructions and encouraging encroachments and illegal occupations on the temple land.

He said the YSRC government had ordered enquiry by endowment estate officer and joint commissioner Azad into the allegations of illegal quarrying and illegal constructions.

The three-member committee, headed by Azad, identified over 24 illegal constructions on devasthanam lands. Based on the report submitted by the committee, the endowment Commissioner transferred the then executive commissioner Venkateswara Rao on June 8 on charges of illegal quarrying. Though action was taken against the then executive officer, no action was initiated against the employees, he said and urged the Chief Minister to order an enquiry into the allegations so as to safeguard the image of the holy shrine.