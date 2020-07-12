STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Action sought against Simhachalam employees

The three-member committee, headed by Azad, identified over 24 illegal constructions on devasthanam lands.

Published: 12th July 2020 08:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2020 08:10 AM   |  A+A-

Barricades placed on roads leading to Sri Varahalakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple at Simhachalam in Visakhapatnam on Saturday I G Satyanarayana

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM:  Sri Varahalakshmi Narasimha Swamy Devasthanam Trust Board member Varanasi Dinesh Raj has complained to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy against some officers and employees of the devasthanam for their alleged role in encroachments and illegal constructions on devasthanam lands. In a letter sent to the  Chief Minister, Dinesh Raj said some people were holding key positions in the temple for the last five years.

There were allegations that they formed a cartel and were collecting money to give permission for unauthorised constructions and encouraging encroachments and illegal occupations on the temple land.
He said the YSRC government had ordered enquiry by endowment estate officer and joint commissioner Azad into the allegations of illegal quarrying and illegal constructions.

The three-member committee, headed by Azad, identified over 24 illegal constructions on devasthanam lands.  Based on the report submitted by the committee, the endowment Commissioner transferred the then executive commissioner Venkateswara Rao on June 8  on charges of illegal quarrying. Though action was taken against the then executive officer, no action was initiated against the employees, he said and urged the Chief Minister to order an enquiry into the allegations so as to safeguard the image of the holy shrine.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
YSRC government Simhachalam
India Matters
The infant’s result came on Thursday. (Photo| ANI)
Baby born to Covid-19 negative mother in Delhi hospital tests positive
For representational purposes.
GDP to take Rs 15 lakh crore dent from Covid-19 pandemic
A street vendor sells new coronavirus puppets in La Paz, Bolivia, Thursday, July 9, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Indoor airborne spread of Covid-19 possible: WHO changes its stance
Officials of Chakra Innovation with  Chakr DeCoV device. (Photo | EPS)
IIT-Delhi develops device to disinfect N-95 masks in 90 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A firefighter attempts to douse the fire that broke out in Indraprastha shopping centre, at Borivali West in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Level 4 fire breaks out at shopping centre in Mumbai's Borivali; no casualty reported
WHO praises efforts to contain COVID-19 in Mumbai's Dharavi slums
Gallery
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Holding, who will retire from commentary at the end of next year, talked about racism as cricket waited to restart amid the COVID-19 pandemic here with the first England-West Indies Test.
What did Micheal Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
While the Premier League title has already been won by Liverpool in record time, the battle to finish as the top-flight's leading scorer is set to go down to the wire. Here are the top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah's double heats up Premier League's Golden Boot race, here are the top contenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp