Anantapur sees single-day high of 311 Covid-19 cases

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: There has been a surge in coronavirus cases in the district after easing of lockdown curbs. On Saturday alone, the district reported 311 infections. Of which, 200 were reported from Anantapur Urban.

With majority of coronavirus cases being reported from Hindupur and Anantapur, the officials have notified containment zones and intensified vigil in these areas. People in these areas were urged not to come out of home unnecessarily.

Meanwhile, SP B Satya Yesu Babu visited new containment zones Gandhi Bazar, Tadipatri Bus Stand, Cheruvukatta Vegetable Market, Ambedkar Nagar, Kovur Nagar, RK Nagar and Vidyaranya Nagar and took stock of Covid-19 situation.

He instructed police personnel to enforce lockdown strictly in containment zones. CCS DSP E Srinivasulu, Trainee DSP Chaitanya and CIs Muralidhar Reddy, Zakir Hussain, Kathi Srinivasulu and Rama Rao accompanied the SP.