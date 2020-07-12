Farmer alleges removal of 2-acre land from revenue records

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A farmer at Macherla alleged that two acres of land belonging to him and his brother was removed from revenue records. Sita Naik claimed that his father Ramavath Ramchand gave one acre each to his four sons.

While his elder brothers Ramavath Hariya and Ramavath Lakshma are cultivating one acre each in the survey number 613-3 and 635-3 at Chinthala thanda in Macherla mandal, he and his younger brother Manthru Naik’s farmland was deleted from the revenue records.

He said that he had been running from pillar to post for the past seven years for issue of passbooks, but to no avail. He threatened to commit suicide if the revenue officers failed to render justice to him. Sita Naik said that a few locals already occupied a one-and-a-half acre of land. When contacted, tahsildar M Venkateswarlu said that Sita Naik doesn’t have any proof to claim that they are his lands.