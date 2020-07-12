STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Farmer alleges removal of 2-acre land from revenue records

A farmer at Macherla alleged that two acres of land belonging to him and his brother was removed from revenue records.

Published: 12th July 2020 09:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2020 09:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A farmer at Macherla alleged that two acres of land belonging to him and his brother was removed from revenue records. Sita Naik claimed that his father Ramavath Ramchand gave one acre each to his four sons.

While his elder brothers Ramavath Hariya and Ramavath Lakshma are cultivating one acre each in the survey number 613-3 and 635-3 at Chinthala thanda in Macherla mandal, he and his younger brother Manthru Naik’s farmland was deleted from the revenue records.

He said that he had been running from pillar to post for the past seven years for issue of passbooks, but to no avail. He threatened to commit suicide if the revenue officers failed to render justice to him. Sita Naik said that a few locals already occupied a one-and-a-half acre of land. When contacted, tahsildar M Venkateswarlu said that Sita Naik doesn’t have any proof to claim that they are his lands.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Macherla
India Matters
The infant’s result came on Thursday. (Photo| ANI)
Baby born to Covid-19 negative mother in Delhi hospital tests positive
For representational purposes.
GDP to take Rs 15 lakh crore dent from Covid-19 pandemic
A street vendor sells new coronavirus puppets in La Paz, Bolivia, Thursday, July 9, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Indoor airborne spread of Covid-19 possible: WHO changes its stance
Officials of Chakra Innovation with  Chakr DeCoV device. (Photo | EPS)
IIT-Delhi develops device to disinfect N-95 masks in 90 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A firefighter attempts to douse the fire that broke out in Indraprastha shopping centre, at Borivali West in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Level 4 fire breaks out at shopping centre in Mumbai's Borivali; no casualty reported
WHO praises efforts to contain COVID-19 in Mumbai's Dharavi slums
Gallery
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Holding, who will retire from commentary at the end of next year, talked about racism as cricket waited to restart amid the COVID-19 pandemic here with the first England-West Indies Test.
What did Micheal Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
While the Premier League title has already been won by Liverpool in record time, the battle to finish as the top-flight's leading scorer is set to go down to the wire. Here are the top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah's double heats up Premier League's Golden Boot race, here are the top contenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp