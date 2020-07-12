STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Idol makers hopeful of biz despite Covid

Published: 12th July 2020 08:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2020 08:46 AM   |  A+A-

An artisan makes Ganesh idols in a workshop at Gollapudi near Vijayawada on Saturday | P Ravindra Babu

By Sistla Dakshina Murthy
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Babu Lal Solanki, who is into idol making for almost a decade, is a worried man. The 35-year-old craftsman fears that he may not get back the money he is investing on making the idols keeping in view the Covid-19 crisis.

For idol makers, July and August are crucial as they start making idols for Vinayaka Chavithi and Dasara after getting orders from festival organisers and utsav committees for Ganesh and Durga idols of various sizes and forms. “We used to get 10-20 orders for Ganesh idols of different sizes well in advance,” Solanki said, adding that this time they are yet to get a single order till now.

Some pandal organisers are approaching us only to know whether we are making the idols or not and enquire about the current prices. “The festival organisers seem to be uncertain on installing Ganesh idols as they are not sure that they will be allowed to set up pandals this year,” he said.

With no orders, idol makers plan small Ganeshas for homes

About 40 families from Rajasthan and Maharashtra migrated to Vijayawada almost two decades ago and they are dependent on idol making for their livelihood. A majority of idol makers have gone to their hometowns in Karauli district of Rajasthan after being rendered jobless due to the nationwide lockdown.  Though he is not sure of reaping good profits this time, Solanki, who makes idols at his workshop in Vidyadharapuram in the city, has commenced making Ganesh idols after obtaining a loan of Rs 10,000 from a moneylender at a high interest rate.

The idol makers at Gangur, Kanuru, Enikepadu, Nunna and other places are also facing crisis. “About a week ago, we started making the frames for the idols up to a height of 6 ft as installation of huge Ganesh idols in pandals for Vinayaka Chavithi is most unlikely this time keeping in view the corona spread. We have not received any communication from the authorities concerned over the height of idols to be installed in pandals this time. But we have decided to limit the height of Ganesh idols to 6 ft keeping in view the prevailing uncertainty over the celebration of festival with grandeur.  

Ramesh Anand, another idol maker hailing from Akola in Maharashtra, who works at an idol making unit at Kanuru, said, “Normally by this time, idol making is in full swing. No festival organiser has approached us to place an order till now. Despite facing several odds, we have started making Ganesh idols without considering profit or loss.”  The idol makers want the government or authorities concerned to give clarity on the height of idols to be installed in pandals as part of Vinayaka Chavithi celebrations as they are facing tough task in procuring coir, Plaster of Paris (PoP) and other raw materials from Kerala and Gujarat in view of Covid curbs.

B Durga Prasad Reddy (54), who owns a workshop at Nunna mango market yard, said he never faced this kind of situation though he has been in the business for the last three decades.“Ours is a 15-member team. We make at least 500 Ganesh idols during the season. We are facing shortage of artisans as most of them returned to their hometowns in Rajasthan and Maharashtra due to the nationwide lockdown. With no option left, I have hired artisans from West Godavari and North Andhra districts by paying daily wages of Rs 500,” he said.

If the government denies permission for setting up pandals for Vinayaka Chavithi in view of Covid-19 spread, Ganesh idols of below 6 ft height will be much in demand. “Hoping a little business from households, we have started making Ganesh idols. The prices of idols are likely to decline in view of corona crisis. Hence, the government should extend financial assistance to the traditional idol makers,” Reddy said.

Only 6 ft idols
Idol makers decided to limit the height of Ganesh idols to 6 ft keeping in view the uncertainty over the celebration of festival with grandeur

