Jobless due to lockdown, auto driver ends life in Visakhapatnam

A 48-year-old auto driver died by suicide at Srikant Nagar in Arilova in the city on Saturday.

Published: 12th July 2020 09:20 AM

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM:  A 48-year-old auto driver died by suicide at Srikant Nagar in Arilova in the city on Saturday. According to police, Bhutala Srinu Mahesh purchased a new auto by obtaining loan from a finance company just before the nationwide lockdown to eke out a living. As he could not run the auto due to lockdown restrictions, he faced severe financial problems and unable to pay the monthly instalments.

With no income, he was not in a position even to pay his house rent. The irony is Mahesh who was addicted to alcohol, gave up the bad habit to lead a reformed life just before lockdown. He tried to get financial assistance from his relatives to pay the instalments and house rent.

But his attempts failed to yield any result. He found it difficult to run the family as his wife who works as a teacher in a private school on a temporary basis, was also rendered jobless. His elder son, who is studying second year BSc, joined as a helper in a grocery shop to earn some money to run the family. Mahesh became worried and he was in a depressed state for the last 15 days. Though his family members tried to give him moral support,  he resorted to the extreme step unable to overcome the financial stringency,  Arilova CI Emmaneul Raj told TNIE. His younger son is studying Class X.
 
Suicide Helpline
OneLife: 78930-78930
Roshni, Hyderabad-based NGO: 040-66202000

