Kurnool hospital conducts its first plasma transfusion

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Kurnool government general hospital for the first time conducted plasma transfusion on a Covid-19 patient on Friday night, superintendent G Narendranath Reddy said. This was only a trial before the procedure begins in full swing, he added.

Meanwhile, the district crossed the 3,000-mark in Covid-19 cases after 229 new confirmed infections were reported on Saturday. With four more deaths, the district has reported 97 deaths so far. After the discharge of 1,813 patients till now, Kurnool has 1,258 active cases.

It might be noted that the 1,000th Covid-19 case was reported on June 15; then it took only 15 days for the district tally to cross the 2,000-mark. The last 1,000 infections were recorded between July 1 and 11.