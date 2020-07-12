STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Kurnool hospital conducts its first plasma transfusion

Meanwhile, the district crossed the 3,000-mark in Covid-19 cases after 229 new confirmed infections were reported on Saturday.

Published: 12th July 2020 09:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2020 09:22 AM   |  A+A-

Kurnool government hospital authorities collecting blood samples from a Covid-19 recovered patient on Tuesday | Express

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Kurnool government general hospital for the first time conducted plasma transfusion on a Covid-19 patient on Friday night, superintendent G Narendranath Reddy said. This was only a trial before the procedure begins in full swing, he added.  

Meanwhile, the district crossed the 3,000-mark in Covid-19 cases after 229 new confirmed infections were reported on Saturday. With four more deaths, the district has reported 97 deaths so far. After the discharge of 1,813 patients till now, Kurnool has 1,258 active cases.

It might be noted that the 1,000th Covid-19 case was reported on June 15; then it took only 15 days for the district tally to cross the 2,000-mark. The last 1,000 infections were recorded between July 1 and 11.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kurnool Covid-19 plasma
India Matters
The infant’s result came on Thursday. (Photo| ANI)
Baby born to Covid-19 negative mother in Delhi hospital tests positive
For representational purposes.
GDP to take Rs 15 lakh crore dent from Covid-19 pandemic
A street vendor sells new coronavirus puppets in La Paz, Bolivia, Thursday, July 9, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Indoor airborne spread of Covid-19 possible: WHO changes its stance
Officials of Chakra Innovation with  Chakr DeCoV device. (Photo | EPS)
IIT-Delhi develops device to disinfect N-95 masks in 90 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A firefighter attempts to douse the fire that broke out in Indraprastha shopping centre, at Borivali West in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Level 4 fire breaks out at shopping centre in Mumbai's Borivali; no casualty reported
WHO praises efforts to contain COVID-19 in Mumbai's Dharavi slums
Gallery
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Holding, who will retire from commentary at the end of next year, talked about racism as cricket waited to restart amid the COVID-19 pandemic here with the first England-West Indies Test.
What did Micheal Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
While the Premier League title has already been won by Liverpool in record time, the battle to finish as the top-flight's leading scorer is set to go down to the wire. Here are the top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah's double heats up Premier League's Golden Boot race, here are the top contenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp