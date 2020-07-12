STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Monsoon turns active, moderate to heavy rains likely in next three days

Moderate to heavy rains and thunderstorms are predicted across the State in the next three days — Sunday, Monday and Tuesday  — under the influence of active south west monsoon.

Published: 12th July 2020 08:28 AM

Two girls taking a selfie on a sunny day at RK Beach in Visakhapatnam on Saturday I G Satyanarayana

Two girls taking a selfie on a sunny day at RK Beach in Visakhapatnam on Saturday I G Satyanarayana

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Moderate to heavy rains and thunderstorms are predicted across the State in the next three days — Sunday, Monday and Tuesday  — under the influence of active south west monsoon.
According to India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast,  thunderstorm and lightning and heavy rainfall are likely to occur at isolated places in northern coastal districts, southern coastal districts and Rayalaseema on Sunday and heavy rainfall at isolated places in all the three regions on Monday and Tuesday.

Two girls taking a selfie on a sunny day at
RK Beach in Visakhapatnam on Saturday
I G Satyanarayana

The  north-south trough from East Uttar Pradesh to south Odisha now runs from southeast Uttar Pradesh to south Chhattisgarh at 5.8 km above mean sea level. Wind convergence at lower levels prevails over AP and active trough zone prevails over the South Peninsular Region. Under the influence, the State is likely to get rains.   

Meanwhile, light to moderate rains were reported in Chittoor, Kadapa, Anantapur and Kurnool on Friday evening and the weather turned sunny on Saturday. In the Krishna delta region, it was a sunny day, but light rains occurred in the evening. In East Godavari, heavy rainfall occurred at isolated places on Friday.

As per the rainfall recorded by weather stations till Saturday morning from Friday morning, Amalapuram in East Godavari district recorded 10 cm rain, followed by Chittoor town (Chittoor district) 6 cm, Rayachoti (Kadapa) 5 cm, Palakoderu (West Godavari) 4 cm, Kaikaluru (Krishna) 4 cm, Bhimavaram (West Godavari) 4 cm, Rajampet (Kadapa) 4 cm, Punganur (Chittoor) 4 cm, Palasamudram (Chittoor) 4 cm and Atchampet (Guntur) 4 cm. The highest daytime temperature of 37 degree Celsius was reported in Vizianagaram, followed by 35.2 degree C  in Jangamaheswarapuram, 35 degree C in Kadapa and Ongole, 34.8 degree C in, Guntur, Visakhapatnam, 34.7 degree C in Machilipatnam and 34.5 in Vijayawada.

