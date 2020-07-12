STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Over 1900 cases detected across Andhra Pradesh in last 24 hours

With the fresh spike in cases, the cumulative tally of COVID-19 cases reached 29,168 while the death tally reached 328 with 19 more persons succumbing to the virus.

Published: 12th July 2020 05:13 PM

Vijayawada coronavirus case

Triage center established at Bishap Ajaraiah Girls High School in Vijayawada on Saturday. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh recorded another surge of COVID-19 cases with 1,933 persons testing positive for the virus in the past 24 hours. With the fresh spike in cases, the cumulative tally of COVID-19 cases reached 29,168 while the death tally reached 328 with 19 more persons succumbing to the virus.

Kurnool district accounted for the most number of deaths and more than 100 persons have died of the virus.

According to the media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, 17,624 samples were tested in the past 24 hours ending Sunday of which 1,914 persons from within AP, 18 from other States and one from other countries tested positive.

With 152 fresh cases, the total number of cases crossed the 3,000-mark in Guntur district. Three districts of AP now have more than 3,000 positive cases. Kurnool stood on top of number of cases as well as deaths with 3,405 persons testing positive and 101 of them losing their lives to the virus. 

East Godavari district recorded the highest number of cases in the past 24 hours with 268 persons testing positive followed by 237 in Kurnool and 206 in Krishna district. Meanwhile, 846 persons got discharged from hospitals bringing down the number of active cases to 13,428.

The total number of persons who got discharged from hospitals now stand at 15,412. A total of 19 persons -- four each from Kurnool and Srikakulam, three each from Visakhapatnam and Krishna, two from Chittoor and one each from Nellore, Anantapur and West Godavari -- succumbed to the virus.

